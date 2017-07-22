Anthony Scaramucci Takes On Key Role

By Elizabeth Johnson -
0
412

 Anthony Scaramucci was offered and accepted the job of White House Communications Director by President Donald Trump on Friday morning.The position has been vacant since Mike Dubke resigned from the communications director post in late May after about three months.

The communications director position is a first for Scaramucci, who has never held a formal political communications role. He has however, been host to shows such as Wall Street Week and has written several books as well as hosting the mighty summit of world finance at Davos. He is no stranger to the media.
Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned Friday. He disagreed with the president’s appointment of Scaramucci as his new communications director.
Scaramucci, a former financier, grew up on the peninsula, going to school in Port Washington and residing nearby. He was integral in putting together President Trump’s staff. A staunch supporter of Trump, he will carefully manage the communications coming from the White House.
SHARE
Previous articleA Scent Of Artistry At The Nassau County Museum of Art
Next articleNew York/ New York Celebrated At Nassau County’s Museum of Art
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply