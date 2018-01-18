Angela Barricelli Wins Art From The Heart Contest

Angela Barricelli of Sands Point Center for Health and Rehab is one of this year’s Art from the Heart art contest winners. Barricelli is one of 13 artists who happen to be residents of New York State skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The artists translated visions from their hearts and minds into winning entries of a juried art contest, now featured in a 2018 calendar, Art from the Heart.

Barricelli painted her piece, “Yellow Burst,” during painting class and says she was thinking about being in the country and the many varieties of green the sun creates on the fields. Barricelli did artwork when she was young and liked to create art with her nieces. She was involved with teaching and went to museums often. Barricelli says creating art is an expression of her feelings.

“With all my difficulties in my life, I turned to art to express my feelings and help myself heal,” she said.

The annual calendar is the result of an art contest launched in 2004 by the Foundation for Quality Care, Inc., the New York State Health Facilities Association (NYSHFA) and the New York State Center for Assisted Living (NYSCAL). Residents of more than 380 NYSHFA/NYSCAL member skilled nursing and assisted living facilities around the state were invited to submit artwork.

Each NYSHFA/NYSCAL member was encouraged to hold their own art contest and was invited to submit up to two pieces of original artwork by their residents. The response was overwhelming, with more than 100 pieces submitted from across New York state. The judges included representatives from the New York State Museum and the Sorelle Gallery in Albany.

“Our residents have shared such rich stories through their artwork,” said Nancy Leveille, RN, MS, executive director of the Foundation for Quality Care, Inc. “The ‘Art from the Heart’ calendar provides a forum for these talented and interesting individuals to shine.”

The 2018 “Art from the Heart” calendar can be purchased for $12 by visiting www.thefqc.org and www.nyshfa.org. The websites also include images from the “Art from the Heart” calendar.

Proceeds from the calendar benefit the Foundation for Quality Care, Inc., a non-profit, grant-supported organization that focuses on improving the quality of care and quality of life in New York State nursing homes.