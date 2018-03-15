Andy J. Bundy

Life-long resident of Port Washington Andy J. Budny, 1957-2018, passes at 61.

Andrew (Andzej) John Budny known by many as Andy Budny, was a lifelong resident of Port Washington, NY, passed suddenly Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Andy was born January 10, 1957 in Poland, and at 5 years old, moved to Port with his family, to join his father’s brothers already here, who worked at the Fricke Estate in Sands Point. Andy was a 1974 graduate of Schreiber High School. One of his first jobs was as a cook at Virgil’s Steak House Restaurant on Main Street opposite Beacon Movie Theater. Through the years, he was jack of many trades and proficient at all. He had recently retired from working for the Village of East Hills in Roslyn, but kept busy by continuing to work at Jerome’s Auto body, at his own landscaping business and at other jobs maintaining homes and estates.

You couldn’t help not know Andy about town. He was a friendly, colorful character, known by many for his kind and caring heart, helping many of his elders and the home bound, visiting and bringing them good cheer to brighten their day with his funny jokes and little gifts of vegetables and flowers from his garden, eggs from his chickens, palms on Palm Sunday from St. Peter’s, and at other Holidays. Summertime, he was known for preparing his infamous steak and lobster barbeques, with fresh homegrown vegetables from his gardens for family and friends. No one ever went hungry!

Andy had a green thumb, and best known for many beautiful estate gardens he grew, manicured and maintained for many residents in Port Washington, Roslyn, Manhasset and Great Neck through his lifetime.

He loved motorcycles—buying his first motocross motorcycle from Sal Defeo at Ghost Motorcycles on Main St., where he’d often spend his free time in his younger years.

Andy loved music and the Beatles, concerts at PWPL, listening and dancing to Rock n Roll music. He was very active in sports as an avid skier, bowler, horseback riding, tennis, ice skating, motocross riding and his great cooking skills. He loved caring for his dogs, cats, chickens and even a mynah bird.

He was very proud of his Polish heritage and would often visit the Polish district in Greenpoint Brooklyn shopping for traditional Polish fare.

He dearly loved his family and friends, and was a doting husband, father and grandfather, uncle and cousin. His wife, daughters, grandchildren and family were the joys of his life.

Andy is survived by his wife Joan (DeLaura), his daughters Sabrina, Andrea and their husbands, their brother Michael. His siblings, Kyrstyna Budny McCann, Elizabeth, Frank, Tommy and their spouses. His grandchildren Sawyer, Quinn, Ryder, Cali and Pierce and his brothers and sister-in-laws, uncles, his god daughter, many cousins and extended family members. Andy was predeceased by his parents – his mother, Alfreda, his father, Miriam, and his dear sister Donna.

Visiting Thursday, March 15, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm, at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. Funeral Mass Friday, March 16, 9:30 am, St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church, 1327 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, NY. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, N.Y.