Anastacia “Stacy” Carranza

Stacy Carranza was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a gifted artist and athlete. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to Metro and Helen Shipula, she served as drum majorette for Hanover High School. She then attended Kutztown State Teachers College where she also served as drum majorette. Stacy graduated with a BA in Fine Arts and went on to teach Art classes in the Hanover Township school district.

Stacy met her husband of 62 years, John Evans Carranza, at the Mount Airy Lodge in the Poconos where she worked during her summer breaks. She and John were married on June 25, 1955 and moved to Bayview Avenue in Port Washington, where they raised their family and lived for the rest of their lives.

Stacy liked to keep busy. She was a talented watercolor artist, enjoying her weekly art lesson group and painting in her basement studio. She was a gifted seamstress, sewing dresses for her daughters and designing drapes for the house. She also crocheted and did needlepoint to “keep her hands busy” in the evening.

Stacy and John were active members of the Port Washington Yacht Club. Stacy loved tennis and bridge, sailing with John, decorating the clubhouse for the Holidays and dancing the night away at the social events. She even bowled a “perfect game” on the ladies bowling team.

Stacy had many dear friends at the club.

Stacy was a devout Christian and attended mass regularly at St. Peter of Alcantara R.C. Church in Port Washington.

Stacy was predeceased by her husband, John, who passed on August 6, 2017. She is survived by her daughters Leslie Carranza of New York City, Cathy Pigott (Tim) of Roswell, Georgia and Stacy Fairley (Sam) of Basking Ridge, New Jersey; grandchildren Casey, Megan and Jack Pigott, and Deirdre and Maggie Fairley; and her devoted caregiver Janet Otoo.

Donations in Stacy’s memory can be made to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation.