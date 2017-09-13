America The Beautiful Concert Honors Veterans November 12

“America The Beautiful,” a concert honoring United States military members and veterans, will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Landmark on Main Street, Port Washington. Under the direction of Michael Flamhaft, the Band of Long Island will entertain with a wide selection of appropriate military music. Flamhaft, a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Great Neck, is devoted to the community and to those who have served.

The concert will provide an opportunity to say “Thank You For Your Service” to men and women who have served as well as family and friends. The performance is from 2 to 4 p.m. at 232 Main Street, Port Washington. Doors open at 1 p.m. with an opportunity to meet the maestro, enjoy light refreshments and take a chance to win raffle prizes.

Admission is FREE to Veterans. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniform, headgear, medals, ribbons, etc. Other guest tickets cost $20. Seating, in a select section, will be reserved for those with advance tickets.

Make your check out to Band of Long Island and mail to Post Office Box 4246, Old Village Station, Great Neck, New York 11023.

Payment at the door will be available for open seating. Proceeds from the concert will support veterans through General Needs and Operation Initiative, both 501(c)(3) organizations that respond to the immediate needs of veterans on Long Island.

Opportunities for journal ads, sponsorship and law signs are available. For additional information contact Michael Leavitt, Band President, at 212-874-3990.