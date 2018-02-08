Alvin M. Stein

Alvin Stein, beloved husband, father, grandfather and extraordinary lawyer died on Friday, Jan. 26. He was predeceased by Frances, his wife of 67 years, and survived by his children Emily, Debbie and Tom, son-in-law Don and grandchildren Olivia and Alex. In addition to his boundless love of and devotion to his family and friends, Alvin was passionate about the law and will be remembered for litigating the well-known Berkey Photo vs. Kodak case, which established new antitrust case law. He also was an avid Long Island fisherman. He touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed. He will miss his regular sushi at Yamaguchi’s and his antipasto at DiMaggios’s. Services were held at Community Synagogue in Sands Point on Jan. 29 followed by burial at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY.