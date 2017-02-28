All-Star String Festival Superstars

Seven Port Washington string musicians from Paul D. Schreiber High School performed in the Long Island String Festival Association’s (LISFA) secondary-level Honors Concert for Nassau County musicians in November. Lois Kim, Jonathan Kobrinsky, Andrew Lu, Emma Minadeo, Solbi Oh, Lucas Romanski and Soobin Seo took the stage at Munsey Park Elementary School in Manhasset as part of an Honors ensemble comprised of the best violin, viola, cello and bass musicians in grades 9 to 12 in Nassau County.

“Secondary LISFA selection is the most competitive LI ensemble for string players,” said Kevin Scully, the district’s director of creative arts. “We are proud of these students, their teachers and all of their hard work.”

Students are selected to perform in LISFA ensembles based on teacher nominations and their prior year’s New York State School Music Association adjudication scores. This year, Professor Emeritus Margery Deutsch from the University of Wisconsin, whose credits include conducting the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Youth and the Children’s and Family concert series, and Phil Preddice, a music director at The Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of NY and a conductor of the Suffolk Principal Orchestra, served as the conductors for the LISFA Nassau secondary-level concert.

“The impressive number of students selected to perform in these all-star showcases, year after year, speaks volumes of their dedication and the commitment of their music teachers,” said Superintendent of Port Schools Dr. Kathleen Mooney. “We are also grateful for the parental and community support these students receive, which enables them to perform with their peers under the direction of some of the finest professional musicians in the world.”