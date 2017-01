Albert Anthony Ligeri

Born July 27, 1924. He passed away Nov. 28, 2016. He resided in Florida for many years with his wife, Ann, of 70 years. He also leaves 3 adult children – Joanne, John, and Joseph, 4 grandchildren, 19 nieces and nephews.

He was a Port native and grew up on Shore Road helping at his parents’ grocery store (Ligeri’s Deli) and then Ligeri’s Glass Lounge and Restaurant.

He was a Navy WWII veteran.

Predeceased by his parents, Ben and Anna Ligeri and brother Louis J. Ligeri, Sr. Surviving brother Ben Jr. and sister Dolly Larsen.

Al was a happy-go-lucky guy who was always easygoing. He had a full laugh and a loving smile and will be missed.

Always in our heart.