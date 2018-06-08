Alan Wayne

A longtime resident of Sands Point, NY, Alan died peacefully on May 23, 2018, at the age of 91.

Alan was the son of Alice and Joseph Warshow of New York City, NY and was born August 11, 1926. He married Nancy Lewis of New Jersey on July 14, 1953.

He attended North Carolina State University after which he joined the family business, H. Warshow & Sons, in 1948 until his retirement in 1986. Alan was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife Nancy for 60 years and the father of Leslie, John and Susan. Most important to Alan were family, friends and community. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Group Home, Port Washington Community Chest, who named him Citizen of the Year, and a lifetime Trustee and fundraiser for Northwell Health Systems,

In his later years he was a board member and officer of Landmark on Main Street, where he helped turn the old Main Street Elementary School into a community center. Most important to Alan was his family.

He enjoyed vacationing with his entire family for an extended week each summer. When he wasn’t running his business or volunteering, he loved playing tennis, golf and sunbathing by a pool or the ocean.

Alan was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy and devoted son John. Alan is survived by his two loving daughters, Leslie (and her husband Keith and son Jason), daughter Susan (and her partner Bryan), and daughter-in-law Jenny (and sons David and Ethan). The family wishes to thank doctors Wadler, Bellucci, Katz, Allen, Karp and Vishnubhakat and PT Grucela for their compassionate care provided over the years which allowed Alan to have a life filled with joy and meaning. We are grateful for all the excellent care Alan and his wife received from their caregivers the last nine years. Memorial services were held on May 29. Memorial contributions may be made to Port Washington Children’s Center, Landmark on Main Street, Feinstein Institute of Medical Research and Hospice Care Network; charitable organizations whose work was of great importance to Alan.