Additional Patrols This New Year To Stop DWI

that this New Year’s weekend the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) will participate in a “STOP-DWI” program that allocates additional police officers to conduct an extensive DWI enforcement initiative. The “STOP DWI” enforcement program is funded by the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee through the NYS STOP DWI Foundation.

“New Year’s Eve is typically one of the biggest party nights of the year. Nassau Police will be targeting drunk drivers and looking to prevent the kind of senseless alcohol-related accidents that, unfortunately, often occur during a holiday. There will be additional police patrols all around Nassau County and chances are if you drive drunk at any point over New Year’s Eve, you will be arrested,” said County Executive Mangano.

The “STOP-DWI” enforcement is funded by the Nassau County STOP-DWI Program. STOP-DWI distributes funds using fine money collected from DWIs successfully prosecuted in Nassau County. These funds provide the NCPD and police departments throughout the county with additional funding to implement an effective DWI saturation enforcement strategy that has proven very successful in years past. The NCPD’s Highway Patrol Bureau will coordinate and plan this initiative that will target certain areas throughout the county. There were 33 DWI arrests in Nassau County over last year’s New Year’s holiday.

County Executive Mangano, the Nassau County Police Department and Nassau County Stop DWI Coordinator remind residents:

If you plan to drink, choose a designated driver before going out.

Take mass transit, a cab, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.

Spend the night where the activity is being held.

Download the STOP-DWI mobile app at stopdwi.org

Always buckle up – it’s your best defense against a drunk driver.

“Make responsible and smart decisions during your celebrations, and plan accordingly so everyone can return home safely to their loved ones. Be smart – a taxi is a much better choice than the backseat of a patrol car,” added County Executive Mangano. “Think before you drink this weekend.”

Acting Police Commissioner Tom Krumpter stated, “DWI arrests would not have to occur if people make sensible and educated decisions. The Police Department will be out in full force and will have zero tolerance toward drinking and driving. Let’s work together this holiday season to ensure safe roadways for everyone.”

This New Year’s Eve, for a free ride home from a bar, pub or catering hall, residents may call All Island Transportation at (516) 326-9090.