A Tasty Opening At Schmear Bakery & Market

Last Monday marked the grand opening of a long-awaited business called Schmear Bakery & Market. Owners Bill and Jean Mulholland have redesigned the storefront at 83 Main St. into a welcoming eatery. “Schmear” is a Yiddish word which has been Americanized to mean spread, and the spread is delish.

Inside the eatery, after entering through double wooden doors with Schmear Bakery & Market etched on frosted glass, is a gleaming establishment. White subway tile lines the walls, topped with a black and glass grillwork that complements a fresh white counter top accented by stainless steel appliances. There are a number of stations, including one to order your sandwich and a nearby salad station. Prepackaged food is available in open cases that are also stocked full of every drink imaginable. It is definitely a place you want to go back to again and again.

The word was out and by Friday, April 7, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce came to celebrate the grand opening of its newest member. The place was bustling.Chamber members were joined by Business Improvement District (BID) representatives, media representatives, Kiwanis Club members and many elected officials including County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Town Business and Tourism Development Corporation Executive Director Kim Kaiman, Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson and Chris Johnson, the legislative aide for Councilwoman Dina De Georgio. Everyone welcomed the Mulhollands.“The grand opening drew large crowds of locals eager to try the bagels, breads, bakery items, sandwiches, salads, spreads and gourmet coffee offered,” said Bobbie Polay of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce. “The storefront, which had been the location of Brothers All for many years, has been totally and beautifully renovated inside and out. The patrons raved about the food and it looks like the Schmear will be a very popular eatery on Main Street.”Most chamber members grabbed a bite, and whether taking it for the road or sitting at the cozy tables inside, the comments from everyone were the same: “delish.”