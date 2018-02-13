A Super SOUPer Bowl

Hundreds of residents filled the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church on Feb. 3 to grab a taste of Port Washington. Locals who attended this annual event in its 11th year sampled soups from 15 of Port Washington’s restaurants and filled out ballots to help select the 2018 SOUPer Bowl champion.

Before the event was open to the public, a panel of judges tasted the soups and rated them based on different qualities.

This year’s panel included award-winning sports anchor Len Berman, chef and culinary consultant Christine Sanchez, Anne Arter from Commissioner Sponsor Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Joseph Canigiani from Commissioner Sponsor Joseph N. Canigiani, Inc. and Donald Gore, a deaf-blind client from the Helen Keller National Center.

The Judges Choice for SOUPer Bowl champion was Ayhan’s Mediterranean Market for their turkey chili and kale soup while the People’s Choice for SOUPer Bowl champion was Wild Honey for their cauliflower parmesan bisque. The judges also chose the Port Washington Diner’s greek lemon soup as the second place winner and O’Hara’s Ale House loaded potato soup for third place.

When the public’s ballots were tallied, O’Hara’s took second place for their loaded potato soup and The Wild Goose won third place for their turkey chili.

Other participating restuarants included Amalfi, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, Brick Osteria, Finn MacCool’s, f.i.s.h on Main, Frank’s Pizza, Gino’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, Sullivan’s Quay, Toscanini and Yummy Gyro.

Throughout the day, the Chamber of Commerce collected several bags of non-perishable food to be donated to Our Lady of Fatima Social Ministry. Two of the Chamber’s members, Norman Glavas and Harry Nicolaides, two architects of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, led tours of the facility during the SOUPer Bowl.

Chamber co-presidents Mitch Schwartz and Warren Schein were very pleased with the success of the event and asked everyone to reserve Feb. 2, 2019, the Saturday before next year’s Super Bowl, for Port Washington’s SOUPer Bowl XII.