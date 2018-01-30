A String Sensation

Magnificent does not quite describe Shlomo Mintz’ performance on Jan. 20 at the Hempstead House at the Sands Point Conservancy. The Russian-born Israeli violin virtuoso was impeccable in his performance that held the audience spellbound with his interpretation of “Fritz Kreisler” by Eugène Ysayë, a sonata for solo violin Opus 27 Number 4. Ysayë, a Belgian composer, is regarded as one of the greatest examples of the Franco-Belgian violin school and his Sonatas for Solo Violin created in 1923 continue to be regarded as some of the most influential works of the genre alongside Bach and Paganini. Truly a master of his art, Mintz’ vision and execution of the piece drew at the audience’s soul.

A child prodigy, Mintz’ first performance was age 6 and by age 11 he was performing with the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra. His first Carnegie Hall performance was at age 16 with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. He was mentored by Isaac Stern and studied at the Juilliard School of Music in New York. He has collaborated with such famous artists as Isaac Stern, Mstislav Rostropovich, Pinchas Zukerman, Itzhak Perlman, Zubin Mehta, Claudio Abbado, Carlo Maria Giulini, Antal Dorati, Erich Leinsdorf, Eugene Ormandy, Riccardo Muti, Yuri Temirkanov, Ida Haendel and Ivry Gitlis.

The evening’s performance also featured a female quartet which featured the brilliant talent of Esther Noh on violin, Kim Foster on viola, Alison Rowe on cello and Levana Cohen on clarinet. The group opened the program with their interpretation of Carl Stamitz Opus 19 Number Three for Clarinet, Violin, Viola and Cello. The piece incorporates appealing melodies and was well received by the audience. The group came together with Mintz to perform Brahms Opus 115 Clarinet Quintent for Clarinet and String Quartet. The performance was incredible and provided an evening of pure joy for the music aficionado.

After the show, Mintz commented and said the evening was “fun.”

Beth Horn, managing director of the Sands Point Conservancy, was excited to open the season’s first cultural event of the year. At the end of the performance, guests were invited to a toast of Prosecco sponsored by Post Wine & Spirits along with a luscious dessert bar which was a fabulous way to discuss the evening’s performances. The Sands Point Preserve has an exciting schedule of upcoming events.

For more information on the Preserve and its wonderful programs, visit www.sandspointpreserve.org and become a member.