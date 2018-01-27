A Special Crossing Guard Retires

Congratulations to Sandy Garofalo who, after 28 years as a crossing guard, retired on Jan. 19. Garofalo spent 23 years helping children and adults cross at the Daly Elementary School. During her tenure as crossing guard she had been struck by five vehicles, one of which was a bus. She continued as crossing guard and came back to work and made the safety of the children and adults her priority.

“Thank you Sandy for caring, supporting, and most importantly protecting all those children over the years,” said Officer Tony Guzzello of the Port Washington Police Department. “You will be missed.”

Neighbors shared their sentiments. Many posted their thanks for Garofalo’s service on Facebook, some who remembered her when she was their crossing guard growing up as well as parents and neighbors.

“Miss Sandy you was the greatest crossing guard for John Jay Daly for 23 years and the kids in Port Washington congratulate you for being the beautiful woman that you are and the safety that you have brought them,” said Lloyd Dumpson.

“Thank you for helping to keep our people safe,” said Andrea Martone.

Garofalo’s grandson Matthew was honored to be the last child she crossed before retiring.