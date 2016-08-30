A Slice Of The Swinging Sixties In Port Washington

The 1960s encapsulated a decade where there was plenty of change going on around the country, both in politics and pop culture. And no more so than in 1969, when America put a man on the moon, hundreds of thousands of youth descended on the small upstate burg of Bethel for Woodstock and both the Mets and Jets won world championships.

1 of 5

That was also the year this Port home in the Soundview section was erected. Located at 7 Marlin Lane, it sold for $995,000 on Aug. 11. This four-bedroom splanch includes two full baths and one half bath. Amenities include a full basement, a formal dining room, central air conditioning, a powder room and a laundry room. There is also an eat-in kitchen, a family room and a storage attic. Real estate taxes are $16,209.