A Scent Of Artistry At The Nassau County Museum of Art

By Elizabeth Johnson -
0
22

The evening was warm but the new exhibit at the Nassau County Museum Of Art generating a ton of excitement with the halls full of excited patrons viewing gorgeous paintings of New York.

Tonight was the opening of the fabulous exhibit of art. Art created for the fragrance industry. The beautifully shaped bottles that made women all over the world feel gorgeous and empowered to face the world. Glorious and sexy, each bottle is designed to entice the buyer.

A must see exhibit, visit www.nassaumuseum.com for more information and hours.

SHARE
Previous articleSenator Phillips Obtains Crucial Funds For Littig House
Next articleAnthony Scaramucci Takes On Key Role
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply