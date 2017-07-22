A Scent Of Artistry At The Nassau County Museum of Art

The evening was warm but the new exhibit at the Nassau County Museum Of Art generating a ton of excitement with the halls full of excited patrons viewing gorgeous paintings of New York.

Tonight was the opening of the fabulous exhibit of art. Art created for the fragrance industry. The beautifully shaped bottles that made women all over the world feel gorgeous and empowered to face the world. Glorious and sexy, each bottle is designed to entice the buyer.

A must see exhibit, visit www.nassaumuseum.com for more information and hours.