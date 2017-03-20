A Fine Run For A Tough Team

St. Peter’s basketball team has the right stuff. They entered the season with only 10 players, but this mighty team had spirit. They played against teams that had more players on their team than there are boys in the entire St. Peter’s eighth grade, but that didn’t intimidate them one bit. The basketball team had heart and made the season one to remember in the history books.

Competing in the Catholic Middle School Athletic Association (CMSAA), the St. Peter’s team posted an 11 wins and 1 loss in their regular season. They got their ticket to play in the Nassau County Catholic Middle School Championships. St. Peter’s boys showed what they were made from and went on to defeat Our Lady of Peace in the quarterfinals. Their winning streak continued as they defeated the powerful St. Mary’s of Manhasset in the semifinals. The team, having accomplished so much throughout this championship season, unfortunately fell to St. Agnes of Rockville Center in the finals.

The basketball coaches agreed that it was an absolute joy coaching the St. Peter’s squad for the past several years, and to see the hard work pay off competing against much larger middle schools was awesome. “It is sad to see this group move on to different high schools, we hope they remain friends forever,” said Coach John Leonard. “Parents have said that this is a special group and we could not agree more,” said Leonard. “It is a special school, filled with special kids.”

Congratulations St. Peter’s basketball team on a great year.