A Fine Run For A Tough Team

By Elizabeth Johnson -
0
63
Coach Leonard and Wrynn. Players from picture From left: Luke Ellwood, Grayson Cuneo, Owen Brady, Ryan Wrynn, Jack McCarvill, Nick Sperrazza, Kerian Neville, Zach Leonard, Maximus Mongelli and William Lowe

St. Peter’s basketball team has the right stuff. They entered the season with only 10 players, but this mighty team had spirit. They played against teams that had more players on their team than there are boys in the entire St. Peter’s eighth grade, but that didn’t intimidate them one bit. The basketball team had heart and made the season one to remember in the history books.

Competing in the Catholic Middle School Athletic Association (CMSAA), the St. Peter’s team posted an 11 wins and 1 loss in their regular season. They got their ticket to play in the Nassau County Catholic Middle School Championships. St. Peter’s boys showed what they were made from and went on to defeat Our Lady of Peace in the quarterfinals. Their winning streak continued as they defeated the powerful St. Mary’s of Manhasset in the semifinals. The team, having accomplished so much throughout this championship season, unfortunately fell to St. Agnes of Rockville Center in the finals.

The basketball coaches agreed that it was an absolute joy coaching the St. Peter’s squad for the past several years, and to see the hard work pay off competing against much larger middle schools was awesome. “It is sad to see this group move on to different high schools, we hope they remain friends forever,” said Coach John Leonard. “Parents have said that this is a special group and we could not agree more,” said Leonard. “It is a special school, filled with special kids.”

Congratulations St. Peter’s basketball team on a great year.

SHARE
Previous articleVote For Haagenson/Comer
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply