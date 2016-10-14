A Disney Spectacular This Sunday October 16

The Chancel Choir and professional soloists of The Congregational Church of Manhasset will present A Disney Spectacular featuring songs from movies produced by Walt Disney Productions on Sunday, Oct. 16. The performance will be held in the Parish Hall of the church at 3 p.m.

Walt Disney (1901-1966) was an American entrepreneur, animator, voice actor and film producer, and remains the central figure in the history of animation. As a film producer, Disney received 22 Academy Awards, many individual Oscars, three Golden Globe Awards and one Emmy Award. Following his death, Disney’s companies have continued to produce successful film, television and stage entertainment. Included in the concert is a medley of 21 Disney classics, among which are the memorable hit songs “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Whistle While You Work,” “Some Day My Prince Will Come” and “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Also included in the program are songs of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice from Walt Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

This annual fundraising concert is under the musical direction of Craig Tocher, with piano accompaniment by Bernadette Hoke and Tocher. Light refreshments will be served at the reception following the program. The community is cordially invited to attend the concert and support the church’s music program. A donation of $15 is requested. The Congregational Church of Manhasset is at 1845 Northern Blvd., Manhasset. There is on-site parking and the Parish Hall and facilities on the lower level of the building are handicapped accessible via the designated entrance. For additional information, contact the church office at 516-627-4911 or visit the website at www.uccmanhasset.org.