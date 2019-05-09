5th Annual Bikes For The World Collection at PortFest

Do you have a dusty old bike taking up space in your garage? Recycle that cycle. Once again, the New York chapter of Bikes for the World is teaming up with PortFest on May 19 on the Schreiber Campus from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as a tax deductible collection point for used bicycles.

Bikes for the World’s mission is to distribute used bicycles to Africa, Asia and Central America to transform lives by providing sustainable and affordable transportation to schools, jobs, the marketplace and healthcare facilities. Bikes For The World (BFW) has distributed more than 147,500 bikes to date in 29 countries. This time, they are again collaborating with the Wheatley Afri-Bike Coalition (WABC) from the Wheatley School, which has collected more than 3,000 bikes since 1999.

Adult mountain bikes and one-speed cruisers are preferred, but bikes of any kind for any age and most any condition will be accepted. Flat tires and missing parts are not a problem. Tools, bike parts, bike manuals and books, locks, chains, helmets, mirrors, pumps and other accessories are also welcome.

Consider a donation to support the repair, shipping and training for a bike (a tax deductible amount of $10 or more). Each bike costs at least $25 to deliver to our global qualified programs where our bikes are refurbished and training takes place for new owner to ride and maintain the bike.

Volunteers are needed at PortFest. Hours can be accredited to any certified community service program. Contact the kennymarxbikes@gmail.com for more information or visit www.bikesfortheworld.org.

