2017 Grant Applications Available

Helping Enrich the Arts (HEARTS) is thrilled to announce the grant application for the 2017 calendar year is available now. All eligible applicants have the opportunity to apply for funding to create new visual and performing arts initiatives in the Port Washington School District, as well as to add value to programs already in existence. Grants can take place from January all the way through December of 2017.

HEARTS is not able to make grants to individuals or to nonprofit organizations that operate programs outside of the school district. Therefore, partnering with an administrator and/or teacher working in the Port Washington School District to sponsor and support the project is a must. Check out the process at www.heartspw.org/grant-application and contact us at info@heartspw.org with any questions.