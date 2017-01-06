2017-18 Tax Assessed Value Available Online

Acting County Assessor Jim Davis announced the notices of tentative assessed value for the 2018-19 property tax year are available for viewing to homeowners on the Department of Assessment website www.mynassauproperty.com. Hard copies of the notices will be mailed to all homeowners by the end of January.

Notices, which indicate the assigned tentative assessed value for each property for the 2018-19 school and general tax years, do not reflect the amount of property taxes that will be imposed by a school district or local taxing authority.

“Homeowners who believe that their assessment (property value) may be too high should file a grievance with the Assessment Review Commission by March 1, 2017,” stated Acting County Assessor Davis. “There is no filing fee and the application is easy to fill out.”

Homeowners who would like to challenge their 2018-19 tentative assessed value, property classification or property tax exemption status may file an “Application for Correction of Assessment” with Assessment Review Commission online at www.nassaucountyny.gov/arc. The application can also be obtained in person at the Department of Assessment, located at 240 Old Country Road in Mineola or by calling ARC at (516) 571-3214.