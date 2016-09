2016 Pride In Port Schedule Of Events

Saturday, September 24, 2016

The Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony and Breakfast

Schreiber High School @ 9 a.m.

2016 Inductees:

Max Blank (class of 1966)

James Dalimonte (1984)

Nathaniel Francis (2000)

Joseph Lynch (1976)

Pamela Monfort McDonough (1974)

Senior Citizens’ Luncheon

Schreiber cafeteria @ 12:30 p.m.

Pride In Port Parade

Main Street @ 11:30 a.m.

Belleview Avenue to Campus Drive

Fred Falconer

Grand Marshal

Family Fun Day

Campus Drive @ 12:15 p.m.

Homecoming

Football game

@ 1:30 p.m.

Annual Dinner Dance

Polish-American Hall

5 Pulaski Place @ 7 p.m.