2016 Election Ballot

U.S. President & Vice President (vote once)

Hillary Clinton President / Tim Kaine Vice President DEM WFP WEP

Donald J. Trump President / Michael R. Pence Vice President REP CON

Jill Stein President / Ajamu Baraka Vice President GRE

Gary Johnson President / Bill Weld Vice President IND LIB

U.S. Senator (vote for one)

Charles E. Schumer* DEM WFP IND WEP

Throughout his career, Chuck Schumer has fought to make government work for all Americans by cutting through red tape and finding common-sense solutions to challenges facing the middle-class. Schumer has become known for his tireless work to reduce crime, increase economic opportunity, and expand access to higher education, affordable health care and housing.

Although Schumer’s career has taken him from the New York State Assembly to the U.S. House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate, he still resides in Brooklyn with his wife, Iris Weinshall, with whom he has two daughters, Jessica and Alison. He is known as one of America’s hardest working and most accessible elected officials—countless New Yorkers from all walks of life have interacted with him during his appearances at town hall meetings, parades, festivals, community events and graduations. Each year, Schumer visits all of New York’s 62 counties and is a constant presence all across New York.

Wendy Long REP CON RP

Wendy Long is the nominee of the New York Republican, Conservative and Reform parties for United States Senate in 2016. She came from a hardworking family and attended excellent public schools. Families today want and deserve the good jobs and good schools that she was fortunate to have, and she believes they have been cheated of these basic building blocks of the American Dream.

Long received her A.B. from Dartmouth College and her J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law. She also attended Harvard Law School and was awarded a Publius Fellowship at the Claremont Institute. She served as a law clerk for Judge Ralph K. Winter at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York and at the United States Supreme Court for Justice Clarence Thomas. She worked for two Senators who both served only two terms and went home. Long strongly believes in term limits and a citizen legislature.

Long was a litigation partner at a New York law firm and then was general counsel of Judicial Confirmation Network. She also spent several years as a homeschool teacher.

Long and her husband, Arthur, live in New York City with their two children, Arthur and Mado, and three dogs, Rosie, Abby and Percy.

Robin Laverne Wilson GRE

Robin Laverne Wilson did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following was taken from her campaign website:

“I am Robin Laverne Wilson, also known by my artist/activist moniker ‘Dragonfly.’ I was asked by the Green Party of New York to consider the candidacy for U.S. Senate in the State of New York, and with great honor and humility, I accepted.

“I was born in Detroit, Michigan and was raised in San Antonio, Texas. I migrated to the NYC Metro area in 2003 and graduated magna cum laude from Rutgers University. I have been proudly anchored in Brooklyn for the last three years. I am currently pursuing an M.A. in Applied Theatre from CUNY School of Professional Studies and have committed my life to using art and culture for profound social-political change.

“I am running for our lives because the urgency of every single issue is a matter of life and death. We are threatened by the economy on one hand and the ecology on the other. It’s time to reset our collective priorities to Planet, People and Peace in that specific order to ensure a true prosperity for all that’s as universal as the gift of sunshine.”

Alex Merced LIB

“My name is Alex Merced and I am the Libertarian Party candidate running for U.S. Senate from New York.

“You may not agree with my every position (tolerance of individuals’ economic and social choices), but I promise to set an example for politicians of all ideologies.

“That is to make an effort to be:

– Transparent (you will know where I stand, agree or not)

– Accessible (Regular Facebook live streams to allow New Yorkers to be able to engage with me on issues that effect them, along with Facebook posts about every vote I make and why I made it similar to Congressman Justin Amash)

– Thoughtful (I hope to give answers and reasonings for my votes that are not just talking points but thoughtful responses, so whether you agree with me or not you know I am sincere and have done research on the issues and am not some bought and paid for Washington robot telling you what you want to hear but voting against your interest while doing so.)”

2nd Congressional District (vote for one)

DuWayne Gregory DEM WFP IND WEP

Growing up in a family with a history of military service, DuWayne Gregory’s interest in the armed forces started at an early age. His father was a World War II veteran, and his grand-uncle was one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen. These examples led Gregory to enlist in the United States Army after graduating from college.

After leaving the Army, Gregory became the Citizens’ Advocate for the Town of Babylon. Seeing the need for strong leadership, Gregory won a seat in the Suffolk County Legislature in 2008. In 2014 his colleagues elected him Presiding Officer of the Legislature.

In the Legislature, Gregory has earned a reputation for working across the aisle. His successes include efforts to revitalize downtowns, attract new high-tech jobs, and pass strong new laws to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.

Middle class families are feeling economic anxiety, and a Middle Class Bill of Rights platform will strengthen the middle class. Some highlights are reducing costs for college students, tax relief for parents contributing to their children’s college education, and paid family sick leave.

Peter T. King* REP CON RP TR

Peter King did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following was taken from his campaign website:

In November of 2012, the voters of the Second Congressional District on Long Island re-elected King to his 11th term in the United States House of Representatives. King serves on the Homeland Security Committee, where he chairs the Sub-Committee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence. He also serves on the Intelligence Committee, as well as the Financial Services Committee.

A lifelong New Yorker, King was born in Manhattan and raised in Queens. He is a graduate of St. Francis College, Brooklyn (B.A. ’65) and the University of Notre Dame Law School (J.D. ’68). King paid his way through St. Francis College by maintaining a full-time job at the Railway Express Terminal on Manhattan’s West Side where he was a member of the Brotherhood of Railway and Steamship Clerks, Freighthandlers and Station Employees Union. King served in New York’s 69th Infantry Regiment, receiving his honorable discharge in 1974.

King and his wife, Rosemary, were married in 1967 and moved to Nassau County in 1968. They have resided in their current Seaford home since 1971. They have two adult children and two grandchildren.

3rd Congressional District (vote for one)

Thomas R. Suozzi DEM

Jack M. Martins REP CON RP

Click here for Anton Media Group’s full feature with these candidates.

4th Congressional District (vote for one)

Kathleen M. Rice* DEM WEP

David H. Gurfein REP CON RP TR

Click here for Anton Media Group’s full feature with these candidates.

5th Senate District (vote for one)

James F. Gaughran DEM WFP WEP

James Gaughran did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following was taken from his campaign website:

Gaughran’s decades of experience as a public official and as an attorney makes him uniquely qualified to take on the special interests in Albany as the next State Senator from the 5th District.

At the age of 26, Gaughran was elected to the Huntington Town Board in 1983, becoming the youngest councilman in the history of his town.

Gaughran has been a practicing attorney in Suffolk County for almost 30 years representing numerous families, businesses and individuals in a variety of areas of law.

In 1987 Gaughran married his wife, the former Carol Daly. The Gaughrans have a daughter, Kaitlin, a graduate of George Washington University with a Bachelor’s degree in political science and a son, Michael, a senior at Whittier College.

Gaughran, who is 59 years old, was raised in Dix Hills where he graduated from Half Hollow Hills High School. He has spent most of his life in Suffolk County and currently resides with his wife in Northport. He has a Juris Doctorate degree from Hofstra Law School and a Bachelor’s degree from SUNY Stony Brook where he majored in Political Science.

Carl L. Marcellino* REP CON IND RP

“For me, elected office is about putting our community first and doing the right thing. Every day I go to work to fight for you and your family. I raised my family here and want my grandchildren to have the opportunity to raise their families here. I strive to represent you with honesty and integrity, and deliberate in a bipartisan fashion that gets results, not gridlock. I have an unwavering focus on creating jobs, cutting taxes and supporting education.

“I have cut 78 different taxes over the last six years, saving taxpayers over $11 billion. I supported the Property Tax Cap that has stopped more than $15 billion in tax increases and cut state income taxes for middle-class families to the lowest level in 70 years.

“I delivered another record school aid increase of over $1.5 billion dollars. I kept my promise to permanently end the school budget-crushing GEA and met with parents, teachers and students to fix the disastrous roll out of the Common Core.

“I believe in people, not politics. I want to work for you, listen to your ideas, and represent your positions. I want us to reach our full potential. Together, we will get there.”

6th Senate District (vote for one)

Ryan E. Cronin DEM WFP WEP

Ryan Cronin is a dedicated father, husband and homeowner raising his family on Long Island, which is also where he grew up. Cronin has seen the cost of living drive people away from the region, weaken the middle class, and make it more difficult for senior citizens to make ends meet. The lack of affordability is due both to poor policy decisions and to corruption. Recent events in Nassau highlight the need for real ethics reforms that tackle public corruption head on.

Cronin is an attorney dedicated to reforming government. He has spent his legal career dealing with business litigation and representing victims of financial frauds including families victimized by Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. He was recently named a “Super Lawyers Rising Star” and has been honored for his pro bono work representing the disabled.

Cronin and his wife, Katie, are standing by their mutual commitment to public service and look forward to bringing this commitment to state government. Ryan will pursue policies in the best interests of Long Island such as creating good-paying local jobs, lowering property taxes, fighting corruption, and enacting real education reforms such as ending the common core standards.

Kemp Hannon* REP CON IND RP TR

“I’m honored to be running again for State Senator and working in a bi-partisan fashion to achieve great success turning New York.

“We held the line on spending, providing tax relief for individuals and small business owners, and created jobs. Our spending cap has saved taxpayers over $31 billion, and our property tax cap has saved $15.3 billion. We completely eliminated the devastating GEA, which hurt our local schools, and increased school aid to record levels again.

“This year, we enacted a new tax cut to bring taxes down to their lowest rate since 1948, provided billions to the STAR program, and will provide property tax rebate and freeze checks to eligible households. We’re continuing to fund the TAP program for college students and froze tuition for SUNY and CUNY schools, and enacted a new Paid Family Leave Program.

“As health chair, I’ve passed legislation to address the heroin and opioid epidemic and fought for nearly $200 million to increase access to services. We fully fund the state’s EPIC program; I sponsored legislation to end prescription price gouging by drug manufacturers.

“I fought to ensure clean water and air, protect our natural resources, and increased funding for water and environmental infrastructure improvements.”

7th Senate District (vote for one)

Adam M. Haber DEM WFP WEP

Elaine R. Phillips REP CON IND RP

Click here for Anton Media Group’s full feature with these candidates.

8th Senate District (vote for one)

John E. Brooks DEM WFP WEP

“I am running because taxes are too high, Albany is broken and corrupt, and the problems we face are being kicked down the road year after year. My campaign provides solutions to funding education in this state. Nassau schools receive just 18 cents in aid for every dollar we spend on education; as a result we have the highest taxes in the nation. Albany is corrupt; we need real reforms including term limits, true transparency, an end to unfunded mandates and an end to gerrymandering.

“As someone who has played an active role in the community, serving as chief of the Seaford Fire Department and vice president of the Seaford Board of Education, I understand the challenges our homeowners are facing. We need to change the economic conditions here on Long Island, and we cannot do that until we end the abuse of property taxes as a result of state underfunding of education. We can no longer ask the homeowners of the state to be the primary funders of every aspect of government, including education. My plan will ensure full funding of education by equitable means, resulting in a 65 percent reduction in property taxes for most Nassau homeowners.”

Michael Venditto* REP CON IND RP TR

Michael Venditto did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following information was taken from his state senate bio:

Venditto was elected into the New York State Senate in 2014. He believes we should be working together to give all New Yorkers the opportunity to succeed.

He wants to make state government more responsive and by working in a collaborative, bi-partisan manner, he is achieving results. His hard work and dedication will help improve our lives and make Long Island a more enjoyable and affordable place to live and work.

Venditto has spent his entire life in the South Shore communities that make up the 8th Senate District. He attended public schools and graduated from Farmingdale High School. Earned his college and law degrees on Long Island and lives in Massapequa, with his wife, Antonella, and their son, Andrew. Venditto cares about helping our middle class families. A homeowner, he understands the impact of high property taxes on hardworking families, young professionals and senior citizens who struggle to make ends meet on fixed incomes. As a Nassau County legislator, Venditto was a bridge between government and private businesses to promote new housing opportunities for families, and he never voted to raise county taxes.

Venditto serves as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Consumer Protection. He also serves on the following committees: Codes, Crime Victims, Crime and Correction, Higher Education, Insurance, Judiciary, Labor, Libraries and the bipartisan Joint Senate Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction.

9th Assembly District (vote for one)

Brendan J. Cunningham DEM

Brendan Cunningham earned a Bachelor’s Degree (B.A.) in public policy and government from Hamilton College in 2015 and is currently the deputy director of communications for the Town of Babylon. He is a resident of West Babylon and graduated from Babylon Jr.-Sr. High School in 2011.

Cunningham is running this year to give residents a fresh voice in Albany. In the Assembly, he will fight to keep young people here on Long Island by controlling property taxes and eliminating unfunded mandates in order to lessen the tax burden on our residents while ensuring that our schools are able to provide adequate resources for children. With the termination of the Gap Elimination Adjustment, he will work to secure every dollar of state aid to which Long Island school districts are entitled. In addition, he wants to eliminate outside income for elected officials so that private interests never take priority over the interests of the constituents that we represent in government. Finally, it is imperative that the toxic plume traveling south from Bethpage is intercepted, contained and cleaned up. Cunningham will work with the DEC to continue to protect our vital drinking water.

Joseph S. Saladino* REP CON IND RP TR

Joseph Saladino was first elected to Assembly in March 2004. In his 13 years representing Long Island’s South Shore, he has consistently worked to protect Long Island’s economy; create jobs; protect overburdened taxpayers, education, healthcare and the environment; and protect women and children from sex predators. In the New York State Assembly, he is one of Long Island’s conference leaders to the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties. He is endorsed by these parties as well as the Tax Revolt Party. The 9th Assembly District bridges portions of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Saladino has 28 years of experience as a government administrator, including the last 13 as a New York State assemblyman. In Albany, he has pushed for state reform, tax reduction and the consolidation of state government. He has worked to deliver on time state budgets, bring ethics reform, cut spending, and as a member of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and working with the governor’s office, helped to end the $10 billion state budget deficit creating a balanced budget.

Saladino attended Tulane University and holds a Master’s degree from the New York Institute of Technology where he graduated summa cum laude after studying broadcast journalism.

13th Assembly District (vote for one)

Charles D. Lavine* DEM WFP WEP

Graduate of University of Wisconsin and New York Law School, Charles Lavine was a public defender, civil rights lawyer and counsel for North Country Reform Temple, and the Glen Cove Community and Industrial Development Agencies, and was lead counsel for the City of Glen Cove’s successful litigation to develop a movie theatre in its downtown. As a private attorney, he was appointed to represent clients in state and federal court on many complex and noteworthy cases. He served on Glen Cove’s Planning Board and City Council. Elected to the New York State Assembly in 2004 after a primary against a sitting legislator of his own party, Lavine is co-chair of the New York State Legislative Ethics Commission and chair of the Assembly Standing Committee on Ethics and Guidance. He was chair of the task-force that rewrote the Assembly’s Sexual Harassment Policy, making it the model for the protection of Assembly Employees and removing the reporting process from the chain of command, and provided for a truly independent investigator for any claim of sexual harassment, retaliation or discrimination.

Lavine is married to Ronnie. They have two grown children who attended the Glen Cove Public Schools, and two grandchildren, and have lived in Glen Cove for more than 35 years.

Jeffrey S. Vitale REP CON RP

Jeffrey Vitale did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following was taken from his Facebook campaign page:

Jeffrey Vitale is running for New York State Assembly, District 13.

He was born in Sea Cliff, Long Island, and has been a lifelong resident since. He went to Binghamton University and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English and creative writing in 2006. After college, he worked at a variety of private sector jobs.

He worked with the Town of Oyster Bay as a TANF (Temporary Assistance to Needy Families) employment counselor in 2010, where he helped participants learn how to write/edit a resume and learn job searching skills, and did everything possible to help build their confidence and find gainful employment.

He is fighting for Education Reform (end Common Core, increase funding for BOCES, eliminate Gap Elimination Adjustments), Reducing State Taxes and to help end the heroin/opioid epidemic, just to name a few. He feels that it is his time to step up and help the voices of the community finally reach Albany.

Jeffery J. Peress GRE

Jeffery Peress is a lifelong resident of Glen Cove.

He is a sociology major at SUNY Old Westbury and has earned his Associates degree in restaurant management. Peress is a member of the Glen Cove Fire Department and is currently a delegate to the Nassau County Firefighters Association. He is a past member of CSEA Political Action Committee (PAC).

Issues that are important to Peress are:

1) Political ethics reform—supports term limits and no more private funding; supports public funding for candidates and end LLC loopholes.

2) Reduction of property taxes—utilize the existing financial transaction tax (stock transfer tax), reinstate revenue share, progressive taxation. Higher taxes for the top five percent of New Yorkers, Medicaid, shift the county burden back to Albany. Nassau County pays 25 percent cost for Medicaid; reduce the state portion of the sales tax and eliminate NY tolls.

3) Education—tuition-free SUNY, CUNY and community colleges and repeal Common Core.

4) Health Care—institute a single payer health care (Medicare for all).

5) Environment—ban hydraulic fracturing, stop subsidizing nuclear and fossil fuels, increase public transportation and utilize renewable energy.

6) Economy—Green New Deal

7) Criminal Justice—legalize marijuana.

14th Assembly District (vote for one)

Michael F. Reid DEM WFP WEP

Michael Reid did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following was taken from his Facebook campaign page:

Reid is career paramedic, a local volunteer firefighter with more than 30 years of experience, and an educator for the Northwell Health System EMS program.

Reid worked in the NYC 911 system for over 20 years, including EMS leadership positions with hospitals in both Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Community service is not new to Reid. He has served as an officer with the Merrick FD and president of the Nassau County Firemen’s Association. He presently serves on the Board of Directors of the Firemen’s Association of the State of NY. He is dedicated to improving the EMS system, and is serving in his 9th year as an appointed member of the NYS EMS Council (SEMSCO).

Reid also is active in both the Merrick and Seaford Kiwanis clubs. He is vice president of the Merrick Kiwanis Club and chairperson of annual School supply drive. Through Kiwanis Reid provides CPR training and coordinated the donation of AED units to three local libraries.

Preserving a clean and healthy environment is a priority for Reid, and he supports the building of an ocean outflow pipe to protect the south shore bays. He is a member of the NY League of Conservation Voters.

David G. McDonough* REP CON IND RP TR

“I have represented the 14th Assembly District for the past fifteen years. I serve on the Assembly Transportation, Education, Health, Consumer Affairs and Veterans Committees. I also chair an Assembly Task Force on Public Safety, working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. I led the fight to reform Common Core while supporting teachers and parents.

“In addition, I voted for stronger ethic reforms including pension forfeiture, by stripping the pensions of convicted elected officials. In an effort to provide our students with the very best education possible, I voted for the recent New York State Budget providing Nassau County schools with over $1 billion in aid, a $65 million increase. The budget also included $25 million for treatment centers, prevention, education and law enforcement activity for the growing heroin epidemic here on Long Island. But there is much more that needs to be done and I look forward to continuing to deliver record aid for Long Island, stimulate the economy and job growth and expanding financial aid for college students from middle class families. Also, I will continue to provide assistance to constituents regarding matters of local, state and federal concerns.”

15th Assembly District (vote for one)

Dean E. Hart DEM WFP IND WEP

Dr. Dean Hart is a lifelong Nassau County resident who currently resides in Brookville with his wife and their two children. Hart is a graduate of Jericho High School and the State University of New York College of Optometry where he obtained his Doctorate in optometry.

Hart is a successful small business owner, having founded Woodbury Optical in Hicksville where he treated patients for more than 20 years.

Hart has always been an active member of his community and has a vision for the future of Nassau County. As a New York assemblyman, Hart will be a strong advocate for his constituents, especially when it comes to fiscal matters. Hart is running for the Assembly because he is tired of seeing our taxes and cost of living continue to increase. He wants to hold the line on taxes by providing strong fiscal oversight, build a stronger economy and put an end to the corruption that plagues the State. Hart is not a career politician. He is not running to further his career or to collect a paycheck (He will be donating his salary to charity.). He is running because he is sick of rampant corruption in New York. He will clean up Oyster Bay and Albany, and fight for his constituents’ interests.

Michael A. Montesano* REP CON RP

Michael Montesano was elected to the New York State Assembly in a special election on February 9, 2010.

Montesano, a Glen Head resident since 1979, was a police officer and detective for the NYPD for a decade and also served as an EMT supervisor and investigator for the NYC Emergency Medical Service.

After starting his own private practice law firm in 1990, Montesano served as acting village justice in Roslyn Harbor. He also was a village prosecutor for Roslyn Harbor and adjunct professor at the New York Institute of Technology.

He also served as a president, vice president and trustee of the North Shore School District Board of Education and has volunteered for a variety of community groups.

Montesano received an Associate’s degree from Nassau County Community College, Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. John’s University, and law degree from CUNY Law School at Queens College.

Montesano has two children, Jennifer of Glen Cove and Carmine of Glen Head. Montesano and his wife, Donna, and her two children, Amanda and Michael, reside in Glen Head.

16th Assembly District (vote for one)

Anthony D’Urso DEM WFP IND WEP

Anthony D’Urso did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following information was taken from the League of Women Voter’s Vote411 website:

“My top three priorities are:

1. Maintaining what is already some of the top schools in the country and continuing to bring home funding for these school districts.

2. Protecting the environment, more specifically the protection and sustainability of Long Island’s aquifers.

3. Bringing ethics and transparency to Albany.

“I support legislation to install new public financing for campaigns throughout New York State.

“I am a huge proponent of passing legislation that would allow for New York residents to vote by mail and to institute an early voting system that is secure and does not allow for voter fraud.

“I am going to be the example of good ethics. I managed a staff of 300 employees with a capital budget of over $300 million, successfully fostering an environment where no employee was ever accused of any wrong doing.

“I support legislation that would strip all elected officials of their pensions if convicted of corruption charges. I support getting money out of politics through public financing of campaigns.”

D’Urso lives in Port Washington. He served as Town of North Hempstead councilman from 1991 through 2005.

Matthew Varvaro REP CON RP

Matt Varvaro is a lifelong North Shore resident with a passion for public service. Varvaro attended Port Washington public schools and was active in the community, playing PYA baseball and working as a local camp counselor. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University, Varvaro served as an aide to Governor George Pataki and Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio.

Varvaro is running for the State Assembly because Albany politics are fundamentally broken. Corruption in Albany has become a bipartisan problem that deserves a bipartisan solution.

When Varvaro gets to Albany, he will make it his mission to advance comprehensive ethics reform to finally end corruption in government. He will also work to simplify our tax and regulatory codes so that we can grow the state’s economy, create jobs, and lower the cost of living and doing business on Long Island. Finally, Varvaro will advance new ways to modernize the public education system and protect Long Island’s magnificent natural resources.

Varvaro believes that public service is about serving the people, not a particular party or ideology. When Varvaro gets to Albany, he looks forward to working across the aisle to get things done for the people of the 16th Assembly District.

17th Assembly District (vote for one)

Matthew W. Malin DEM WFP WEP

Matthew Malin did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following is from his campaign website:

“I have been a life-long resident of Seaford and graduated from General Douglas MacArthur High School in Levittown. I went on to study Political Science, at Hofstra University.

“As an Eagle Scout from Troop 96 in Wantagh, I have always tried to serve the community to the best of my ability. Since graduating college I have been trying to use what I was taught in all my endeavors to make a difference in the community any way that I can.

“As an intern in Congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy’s office in Washington, DC, I started to learn the issues our community faces, first hand, and talked to people from the district in an effort to help address their needs and concerns.

“Since coming back to Nassau County, I have helped many local candidates run successful campaigns through my work with the Nassau County Democratic Committee. Under the leadership of Chairman Jay Jacobs, my fellow Democrats and I, through hard work, inclusive policies and progressive ideas have made many strides towards making Nassau a prosperous place for all its residents.”

Thomas McKevitt* REP CON IND RP TR

“I have represented the 17th Assembly District since 2006 and am seeking re-election. I graduated with a B.A. from Hofstra University and a J.D. from Hofstra Law School. I served as a deputy town attorney for the Town of Hempstead for nearly nine years, and I am a member of East Meadow Kiwanis and the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce. I am a lifelong resident of East Meadow and live there with my wife and two children.

“Corruption has tainted the State Legislature and there needs to be reforms to restore the public’s faith in government. Since my first year in office I joined with my colleagues in offering amendments to strip pensions from public officials who profit from abusing their office.

“I am pushing for term limits for legislative leaders to bring true transparency to the legislative process. I have fought for increased school aid for Long Island, as well as funding for infrastructure improvements. The Common Core must be reformed so that the futures of teachers and students’ futures are no longer dependent on high stakes testing.

“We have made progress on the opioid and heroin epidemic by implementing the I-STOP system and mandating that insurance companies use objective criteria in providing treatment. We must ensure that further treatment options are available, and

19th Assembly District (vote for one)

Gary B. Port DEM WFP WEP

Gary Port did not respond to Anton’s election guide participation request. The following was taken from the League of Women Voters Vote411 website:

“What would be your top three priorities?

1. Ethics reform for elected officials.

2. Economic growth to increase the tax base for Nassau County

3. Veterans’ issues.

“Tuesday voting disenfranchises working people. Patronage employees are given the day off to work, and get the vote out. We need to have early voting, voting by mail, weekend voting, and perhaps two consecutive weekend voting, Saturdays and Sundays. We should also launch an examination of other locales and countries which use internet voting. Anything that increases voting participation is to view positively.

“Elected officials should not view government as their job and a method to create wealth for themselves. We also need to address how the Senate and the Assembly are governed. At present those bodies are held hostage to a small group of leaders, who stifle the voices of reformers. An elected official, should, in effect, live in a glass house. You want the job, you get the scrutiny.”

Port earned his JD from Brooklyn Law School and a BA in history and psychology from New York University. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army and as a Lt. Col. in the Army Reserve. He is an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn.

Port is a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 240. Port is married to Yukiko. They have four children Sara, Sam, Erika and Ben and live in West Hempstead.

Edward P. Ra* REP CON IND RP TR

Edward Ra is bidding for his third term representing the 19th Assembly District within Nassau County.

Ra is on the Education Budget Committee, vice-chair of the Minority Task Force on School Safety and as ranking minority member of the Education Committee. Ra is also a member of the Health, Transportation, Codes and Higher Education Committees.

He is a longtime advocate for enacting high standards for education, but reducing the state’s reliance on high-stakes standardized testing.

Ra is a graduate of Loyola College in Maryland and earned his J.D. from the St. John’s University of Law and LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Ra previously served as deputy town attorney for the Town of Hempstead and as a legal aide in the Office of the New York State Attorney General. He is a member of the Franklin Square Kiwanis, a 3rd Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, 12 Apostles Council and a member of Cellini Lodge #2206, Order Sons of Italy in America. Ra is from Franklin Square and currently lives in Garden City South with his wife, Laura and their dog, Carter.

22nd Assembly District (vote for one)

Michaelle C. Solages* DEM WFP IND WEP

Michaelle C. Solages is seeking a third term in the New York State Assembly. Solages fights for Nassau County’s middle class, small businesses, and working families by supporting lower property taxes, improving public safety, and increasing educational opportunities for students. Solages looks to fight against development projects that would hurt the community. Solages is nationally recognized as a leading advocate for improving child care, implementing early learning educational programs and establishing innovative ways to support families with young children across the age spectrum from birth and into early grades. Solages has increased funding for libraries so that students have equitable opportunities to develop strong literacy skills and critical thinking skills. Solages serves as chair of the Subcommittee on Child Product Safety. Solages’ accomplishments include preventing a video lottery terminal casino at Belmont Park as well as providing grants to local villages and police departments. Solages has also sponsored legislation that provides financial support of medically necessary donor breast milk for critically ill infants and preemies. Solages is a lifelong resident of the 22nd Assembly District and resides in the district with her husband, son and their dog.

Robert M. Bogle REP CON RP

Robert M. Bogle has been selected to run for the State Assembly 22nd District. He was nominated at the official designating convention of the Nassau County Republican Party in May.

Growing up in Valley Stream, Bogle played Valley Stream Little League and Valley Stream Green Hornets football. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 116, and is a lifelong parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He graduated from Wheeler Avenue Elementary School and Kellenberg Memorial High School, where he played lacrosse and football.

Bogle graduated summa cum laude from The George Washington University and currently attends Fordham University Law School, where he will graduate in 2017. He is a member of the Nassau County Bar Association and is currently a law clerk at the Manhattan firm of Goldberg, Miller and Rubin.

Bogle has broad governmental experience at the local, state and federal levels. He served as a legislative intern to Congressman Peter King, Assemblyman Brian Curran and Legislator Fran Becker. Last summer he worked in a law clerkship with a Federal District Judge.

Bogle worked for Rep. Peter King in his Washington office.

Bogle is the son of Judge Robert G. Bogle and Kathleen Moore Bogle, and the brother of Jim, who is employed at the Architectural firm of Gensler in Manhattan.

—Compiled by Christy Hinko