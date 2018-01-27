14th Annual North Hempstead Polar Plunge To Benefit Special Olympics

Special Olympics New York, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board would like to remind residents to join the hundreds of others who will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” on Saturday, March 3, for the 14th Annual Town of North Hempstead Polar Plunge at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington.

Brave souls with warm hearts will run, jump, and dive into the chilly waters of Hempstead Harbor to raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics New York. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon.

Each winter, Special Olympics Polar Plunges are held throughout the country to attract thousands of thrill seekers to engage in a worthy and exhilarating fundraising event. Last year, the event had had 500 plungers and raised $60,000. In 2016, more than 6,000 plungers were part of the Plunge Season raising over $1.4 million statewide. In 2015, a crowd of nearly 600 participated at the event at North Hempstead Beach Park and raised over $60,000. All funds support Special Olympics New York’s programs and promote awareness of people living with intellectual disabilities in New York.

“It is always such an honor to host an event that helps provide such critical services and programs to our wonderful Special Olympic Athletes,” said Supervisor Bosworth. “I commend all the brave residents who plunge into the chilly waters for this great cause.”

To get involved, visit www.polarplungeNY.org/northhempstead . From there you will be able to form a team, invite your family and friends to join, create your own “Personal Plunge Page” and send it out to your contacts.

This Polar Plunge will help to provide year-round sports training and competition in more than 22 Olympic-style sports for more than 65,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities living in New York, giving them continuing opportunities at no cost to them or their families.

For more information, please call 311 or 516-869-6311, or call Rebecca Strickland at the Special Olympics Long Island at 631-254-1465 ext. 203. Rebecca can also be reached at rstrickland@nyso.org.