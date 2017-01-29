Homeland Security Says Don’t Use Internet Explorer

Port Washington News | Serving Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North and Manorhaven since 1903
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Devastating Fire Brings Help

Thank you to the Port Washington Fire Department, and to the community of Port Washington. The day after Christmas, my wife collapsed on my...

Sullivans Quay Rings In As Best Festive Holiday Window

2017-18 Tax Assessed Value Available Online

Chabad Preschool Celebrates Hanukkah

The children of the Florence Brownstein Preschool at Chabad of Port Washington celebrated the Festival of Lights, otherwise known as Hanukkah, on Friday, Dec....
Former NBA player Chris Herren will speak to the Port Washington community about his descent into a world of substance abuse and addiction and...

Preschool Celebrates Chanukah

Acting County Assessor Jim Davis announced the notices of tentative assessed value for the 2018-19 property tax year are available for viewing to homeowners...
Rumors abound on social media that the fate of the Baxter House has been sealed and that it is slated for demolition. While that...

Web users have been advised by the U.S. Department of Homeland security to avoid using Internet Explorer after a major security issue was discovered...

