THE LATEST
Devastating Fire Brings Help
Thank you to the Port Washington Fire Department, and to the community of Port Washington. The day after Christmas, my wife collapsed on my...
School News
Chabad Preschool Celebrates Hanukkah
The children of the Florence Brownstein Preschool at Chabad of Port Washington celebrated the Festival of Lights, otherwise known as Hanukkah, on Friday, Dec....
NBA Star Chris Herren To Speak To Port Students
Former NBA player Chris Herren will speak to the Port Washington community about his descent into a world of substance abuse and addiction and...
Real Estate
2017-18 Tax Assessed Value Available Online
Acting County Assessor Jim Davis announced the notices of tentative assessed value for the 2018-19 property tax year are available for viewing to homeowners...
Baxter House Plans Do Not Include Demolition
Rumors abound on social media that the fate of the Baxter House has been sealed and that it is slated for demolition. While that...
Trending
Homeland Security Says Don’t Use Internet Explorer
Web users have been advised by the U.S. Department of Homeland security to avoid using Internet Explorer after a major security issue was discovered...