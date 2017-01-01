Port Washington News | Serving Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North and Manorhaven since 1903
Sunday, January 1, 2017
holidayguidebanner

THE LATEST

Featured

Thanksgiving At Senior Center

-
0
The kitchen crew was made up of Dorothy Quinn, Darcy Bradberry, Maggie Rivera, Dolores Holliday, Kelly Steinmann, Priscilla von Roeschlaub, Emelia Gutierrez and Lorna...

Lavish Gifts For Babies, Children And Moms

Baxter Estates Celebrates 85 Years

Dating App Linked To Assaults In Port

The Warmth Of Wood Flooring

boulevardbanner7

School News

Port Stories

Preschool Celebrates Chanukah

-
0
The children of the Florence Brownstein Preschool at Chabad of Port Washington celebrated the Festival of Lights, Chanukah on Friday, Dec. 16. They spent the...
School News

Schreiber Students Commended For Excellence

-
0
Eighteen seniors from Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington were named Commended Students by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Congratulations to Emilia...

Port Washington BOE Approves PWTA Contract

Roslyn Trinity Co-Op Continues A Special Tradition

Sports

Arts & Music

Real Estate

Hot On The Web

Baxter House Plans Do Not Include Demolition

-
3
Rumors abound on social media that the fate of the Baxter House has been sealed and that it is slated for demolition. While that...
Real Estate

House Of Tudors

-
0
Architectural tastes vary, but for many people, there’s something timeless about Tudors. English in origin, this architectural style is notable for its use of...

Popular

Port Washington Area News



- Advertisement -

Columns

Trending

Homeland Security Says Don’t Use Internet Explorer

-
1974
Hot On The Web
Web users have been advised by the U.S. Department of Homeland security to avoid using Internet Explorer after a major security issue was discovered...

Opinion

Obituaries

General News

Local Business

On The Water

Long Island Area News



footer-banner

© Copyright 2015 - All Rights Reserved